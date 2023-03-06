Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN)’s stock price has increased by 5.69 compared to its previous closing price of 21.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is above average at 5.02x. The 36-month beta value for RDN is also noteworthy at 1.15.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for RDN is 155.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume of RDN on March 06, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

RDN’s Market Performance

The stock of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has seen a 7.41% increase in the past week, with a 1.08% rise in the past month, and a 20.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for RDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.39% for RDN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDN reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for RDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

RDN Trading at 11.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.00. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Brummer Derek, who sale 13,130 shares at the price of $21.57 back on Feb 28. After this action, Brummer Derek now owns 208,990 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $283,188 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Edward J, the Sr. EVP, General Counsel of Radian Group Inc., sale 9,990 shares at $21.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Hoffman Edward J is holding 118,534 shares at $215,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.