QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 123.78. However, the company has seen a -0.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that Qualcomm Posts 12% Drop in Sales

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is $149.46, which is $28.07 above the current market price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QCOM on March 06, 2023 was 7.75M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM’s stock has seen a -0.60% decrease for the week, with a -10.73% drop in the past month and a -2.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for QUALCOMM Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.14% for QCOM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to QCOM, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

QCOM Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.33. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 12.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from Henderson Jeffrey William, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $124.19 back on Feb 23. After this action, Henderson Jeffrey William now owns 2,105 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $310,468 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Jeffrey William, the Director of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 2,500 shares at $124.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Henderson Jeffrey William is holding 4,605 shares at $310,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.49 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +29.38. Equity return is now at value 71.10, with 24.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.