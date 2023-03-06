Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has seen a -19.14% decrease in the past week, with a -26.21% drop in the past month, and a -28.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.25% for PBYI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.67% for PBYI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) Right Now?

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PBYI is at 1.04.

The public float for PBYI is 39.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume for PBYI on March 06, 2023 was 346.01K shares.

PBYI) stock’s latest price update

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI)’s stock price has decreased by -19.35 compared to its previous closing price of 3.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -19.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBYI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PBYI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to PBYI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

PBYI Trading at -27.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -26.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI fell by -19.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc. saw -24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from AUERBACH ALAN H, who sale 27,241 shares at the price of $4.18 back on Jan 03. After this action, AUERBACH ALAN H now owns 6,852,638 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc., valued at $113,810 using the latest closing price.

NOUGUES MAXIMO F, the Chief Financial Officer of Puma Biotechnology Inc., sale 10,499 shares at $4.18 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that NOUGUES MAXIMO F is holding 100,427 shares at $43,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

+74.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stands at -11.51. Equity return is now at value -296.00, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.