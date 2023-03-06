Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock Records -17.91% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has seen a -1.44% decrease in the past week, with a -6.41% drop in the past month, and a -17.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for PFE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.79% for PFE stock, with a simple moving average of -14.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is above average at 7.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is $51.39, which is $11.37 above the current market price. The public float for PFE is 5.61B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PFE on March 06, 2023 was 22.49M shares.

PFE) stock’s latest price update

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)’s stock price has increased by 1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 40.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/27/23 that Pfizer Is in Early-Stage Talks to Acquire Seagen

Analysts’ Opinion of PFE

The stock of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has seen a -1.44% decrease in the past week, with a -6.41% drop in the past month, and a -17.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for PFE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.79% for PFE stock, with a simple moving average of -14.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFE stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for PFE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PFE in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $51 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFE reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for PFE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PFE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

PFE Trading at -10.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFE fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.61. In addition, Pfizer Inc. saw -19.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFE starting from DAMICO JENNIFER B., who sale 4,218 shares at the price of $53.96 back on Jun 07. After this action, DAMICO JENNIFER B. now owns 10,846 shares of Pfizer Inc., valued at $227,603 using the latest closing price.

DAMICO JENNIFER B., the SVP & Controller of Pfizer Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $50.50 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that DAMICO JENNIFER B. is holding 15,064 shares at $202,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.43 for the present operating margin

+61.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pfizer Inc. stands at +31.26. Equity return is now at value 35.10, with 16.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.