Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PSHG is also noteworthy at 0.23.

The public float for PSHG is 3.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.27% of that float. The average trading volume of PSHG on March 06, 2023 was 349.35K shares.

PSHG) stock’s latest price update

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG)’s stock price has increased by 5.71 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. However, the company has seen a -50.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSHG’s Market Performance

PSHG’s stock has fallen by -50.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -61.19% and a quarterly drop of -70.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.61% for Performance Shipping Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -56.65% for PSHG stock, with a simple moving average of -82.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSHG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSHG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PSHG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSHG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on March 29th of the previous year 2021.

PSHG Trading at -61.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.55%, as shares sank -62.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSHG fell by -50.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4690. In addition, Performance Shipping Inc. saw -68.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSHG

Equity return is now at value -12.10, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.