Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN)’s stock price has increased by 0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 14.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is above average at 21.40x. The 36-month beta value for PTEN is also noteworthy at 2.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PTEN is $21.18, which is $6.67 above than the current price. The public float for PTEN is 212.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.78% of that float. The average trading volume of PTEN on March 06, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN stock saw a decrease of 10.23% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for PTEN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTEN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for PTEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

PTEN Trading at -5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN rose by +10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.68. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw -11.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Holcomb James Michael, who sale 58,335 shares at the price of $18.65 back on Nov 04. After this action, Holcomb James Michael now owns 273,108 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., valued at $1,087,948 using the latest closing price.

Holcomb James Michael, the President-Drilling Subsidiary of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., sale 16,666 shares at $16.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Holcomb James Michael is holding 331,443 shares at $266,823 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.54 for the present operating margin

+11.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at +5.84. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.