Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS)’s stock price has increased by 4.22 compared to its previous closing price of 15.40. however, the company has experienced a 7.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is $23.39, which is $7.54 above the current market price. The public float for PAAS is 210.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAAS on March 06, 2023 was 3.62M shares.

PAAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has seen a 7.72% increase in the past week, with a -14.40% drop in the past month, and a -2.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for PAAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for PAAS stock, with a simple moving average of -9.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAAS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PAAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAAS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAAS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PAAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

PAAS Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -13.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAAS rose by +7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.01. In addition, Pan American Silver Corp. saw -1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.59 for the present operating margin

+1.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pan American Silver Corp. stands at -22.86. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.