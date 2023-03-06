OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.75.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is $110.00, The public float for ONCS is 0.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONCS on March 06, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ONCS) stock’s latest price update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS)’s stock price has decreased by -20.76 compared to its previous closing price of 2.77. However, the company has experienced a 68.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ONCS’s Market Performance

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has seen a 68.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.05% gain in the past month and a -22.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.20% for ONCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 49.98% for ONCS stock, with a simple moving average of -77.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ONCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on March 08th of the previous year 2021.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ONCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to ONCS, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

ONCS Trading at 21.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.35%, as shares surge +35.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCS rose by +68.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.49. In addition, OncoSec Medical Incorporated saw 30.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCS starting from DelAversano Robert J, who sale 40 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Feb 09. After this action, DelAversano Robert J now owns 1,008 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, valued at $55 using the latest closing price.

DelAversano Robert J, the VP, Finance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, sale 283 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that DelAversano Robert J is holding 22,975 shares at $105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCS

Equity return is now at value -334.00, with -130.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.