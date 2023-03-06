Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has seen a 1.06% increase in the past week, with a 39.90% gain in the past month, and a 19.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.37% for NAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.41% for NAT stock, with a simple moving average of 47.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is above average at 74.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is $4.46, which is $0.16 above the current market price. The public float for NAT is 203.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NAT on March 06, 2023 was 3.46M shares.

NAT) stock’s latest price update

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.40 compared to its previous closing price of 4.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NAT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NAT, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

NAT Trading at 29.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +39.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 40.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.43 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at +8.94. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.