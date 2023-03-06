NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX)’s stock price has increased by 6.76 compared to its previous closing price of 10.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) Right Now?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is $15.10, which is $4.36 above the current market price. The public float for NEX is 218.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEX on March 06, 2023 was 3.28M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

The stock of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has seen a 15.98% increase in the past week, with a 15.86% rise in the past month, and a 8.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for NEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.19% for NEX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NEX by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for NEX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $19 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEX reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for NEX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 07th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NEX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

NEX Trading at 16.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +16.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.41. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw 16.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEX starting from STEWART JAMES CARL, who sale 272,716 shares at the price of $9.93 back on Nov 09. After this action, STEWART JAMES CARL now owns 1,890,788 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., valued at $2,708,070 using the latest closing price.

STEWART JAMES CARL, the Director of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., sale 127,284 shares at $10.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that STEWART JAMES CARL is holding 2,163,504 shares at $1,314,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.69 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at +9.71. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 18.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.