NETSTREIT Corp.’s (NTST) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) has gone up by 0.55% for the week, with a -1.43% drop in the past month and a 2.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.08% for NTST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.55% for NTST stock, with a simple moving average of 2.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) Right Now?

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NTST is 54.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTST on March 06, 2023 was 481.93K shares.

NTST) stock’s latest price update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST)’s stock price has decreased by -1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 20.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTST stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NTST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTST in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $21 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTST, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

NTST Trading at 2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTST rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.87. In addition, NETSTREIT Corp. saw 9.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTST starting from Zeigler Robin McBride, who sale 1,563 shares at the price of $21.36 back on Mar 10. After this action, Zeigler Robin McBride now owns 3,363 shares of NETSTREIT Corp., valued at $33,386 using the latest closing price.

Everett Heidi, the Director of NETSTREIT Corp., sale 1,516 shares at $21.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Everett Heidi is holding 3,297 shares at $32,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTST

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.