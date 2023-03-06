Navigating the Volatility of ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) Stock

In the past week, ON stock has gone up by 3.49%, with a monthly gain of 1.41% and a quarterly surge of 4.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for ON Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.00% for ON stock, with a simple moving average of 19.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is $90.00, which is $11.7 above the current market price. The public float for ON is 430.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ON on March 06, 2023 was 6.80M shares.

ON) stock’s latest price update

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has increased by 2.85 compared to its previous closing price of 76.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

In the past week, ON stock has gone up by 3.49%, with a monthly gain of 1.41% and a quarterly surge of 4.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for ON Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.00% for ON stock, with a simple moving average of 19.69% for the last 200 days.

ON Trading at 9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.22. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 26.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from KEETON SIMON, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, KEETON SIMON now owns 209,781 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $320,000 using the latest closing price.

COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, the Chief Accounting Officer of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 2,111 shares at $68.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR is holding 22,931 shares at $143,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +22.85. Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.