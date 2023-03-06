Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM)’s stock price has increased by 14.93 compared to its previous closing price of 9.58. However, the company has seen a 12.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is $7.25, which is -$3.76 below the current market price. The public float for MSGM is 1.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSGM on March 06, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

MSGM’s Market Performance

MSGM stock saw a decrease of 12.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -52.05% and a quarterly a decrease of 133.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.64% for Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for MSGM stock, with a simple moving average of 58.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSGM stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MSGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MSGM in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on August 19th of the previous year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MSGM reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for MSGM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to MSGM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

MSGM Trading at 33.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares sank -33.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +247.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGM rose by +12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.16. In addition, Motorsport Games Inc. saw 165.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSGM starting from ZOI MIKE, who purchase 441,402 shares at the price of $6.68 back on Feb 01. After this action, ZOI MIKE now owns 1,480,385 shares of Motorsport Games Inc., valued at $2,948,565 using the latest closing price.

ZOI MIKE, the 10% Owner of Motorsport Games Inc., purchase 338,983 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that ZOI MIKE is holding 1,038,983 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.92 for the present operating margin

+48.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorsport Games Inc. stands at -219.97. Equity return is now at value -190.30, with -117.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.