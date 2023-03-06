MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has seen a 6.39% increase in the past week, with a -3.99% drop in the past month, and a 43.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.23% for MDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.71% for MDB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MDB is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MDB is $254.26, which is $39.81 above than the current price. The public float for MDB is 66.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.30% of that float. The average trading volume of MDB on March 06, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

MDB) stock’s latest price update

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB)’s stock price has increased by 6.69 compared to its previous closing price of 205.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/01/22 that MongoDB Stock Falls Sharply as Fiscal-Year Forecast Disappoints

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $282 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to MDB, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

MDB Trading at 6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.17. In addition, MongoDB Inc. saw 11.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Ittycheria Dev, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $207.86 back on Mar 01. After this action, Ittycheria Dev now owns 190,264 shares of MongoDB Inc., valued at $8,314,576 using the latest closing price.

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, the Director of MongoDB Inc., sale 14,095 shares at $206.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MERRIMAN DWIGHT A is holding 1,227,954 shares at $2,916,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.12 for the present operating margin

+69.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc. stands at -35.12. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -14.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

In summary, MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.