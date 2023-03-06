Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)’s stock price has increased by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 56.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Nvidia, AMD, and Lam Research Slide After Micron Disappoints

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is above average at 10.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is $65.82, which is $8.51 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MU on March 06, 2023 was 14.46M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stock saw a decrease of -2.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.30% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.73% for MU stock, with a simple moving average of -2.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $70 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MU reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for MU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

MU Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.28. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 13.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from ARNZEN APRIL S, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $61.91 back on Jan 30. After this action, ARNZEN APRIL S now owns 118,885 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $1,485,840 using the latest closing price.

BHATIA MANISH H, the EVP, Global Operations of Micron Technology Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $63.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that BHATIA MANISH H is holding 260,347 shares at $3,164,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.