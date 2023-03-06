Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17.

The average price predicted for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) by analysts is $208.11, which is $23.41 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of META was 32.43M shares.

META) stock’s latest price update

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has increased by 6.14 compared to its previous closing price of 174.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/23 that Facebook Parent Delivers Mixed Response to Suggestions on Controversial VIP Program

META’s Market Performance

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has seen a 8.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.98% gain in the past month and a 56.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for META. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.43% for META stock, with a simple moving average of 23.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $180 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see META reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for META stocks is “Reduce” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to META, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

META Trading at 23.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.22. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 53.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 393 shares at the price of $171.99 back on Feb 28. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 31,725 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $67,592 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 393 shares at $174.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 32,118 shares at $68,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.