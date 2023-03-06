Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is above average at 34.84x. The 36-month beta value for LULU is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LULU is $380.34, which is $62.36 above than the current price. The public float for LULU is 111.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume of LULU on March 06, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

LULU) stock’s latest price update

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 316.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/09/23 that Lululemon Shares Tumble on Profit Warning for Holiday Quarter

LULU’s Market Performance

LULU’s stock has risen by 1.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.16% and a quarterly drop of -17.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Lululemon Athletica Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for LULU stock, with a simple moving average of 0.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $290 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LULU reach a price target of $380, previously predicting the price at $360. The rating they have provided for LULU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to LULU, setting the target price at $345 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

LULU Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $314.66. In addition, Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw -1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from Henry Kathryn, who sale 189 shares at the price of $351.80 back on Sep 12. After this action, Henry Kathryn now owns 4,102 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., valued at $66,491 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Kourtney, the Director of Lululemon Athletica Inc., purchase 200 shares at $280.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Gibson Kourtney is holding 1,302 shares at $56,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

+57.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at +15.59. Equity return is now at value 41.40, with 23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.