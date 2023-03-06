Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)’s stock price has increased by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 3.73. However, the company has seen a 3.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is above average at 178.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is $5.35, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for KGC is 1.24B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KGC on March 06, 2023 was 14.17M shares.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC stock saw a decrease of 3.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.34% for KGC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KGC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for KGC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KGC, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

KGC Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -18.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw -8.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +0.92. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.