Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)’s stock price has increased by 0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 26.20. however, the company has experienced a 5.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is above average at 13.53x. The 36-month beta value for INTC is also noteworthy at 0.83.

The public float for INTC is 4.13B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume of INTC on March 06, 2023 was 41.76M shares.

INTC’s Market Performance

INTC stock saw a decrease of 5.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.18% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Intel Corporation (INTC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.56% for INTC stock, with a simple moving average of -17.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTC reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $29.50. The rating they have provided for INTC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to INTC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

INTC Trading at -5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.19. In addition, Intel Corporation saw -0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from GELSINGER PATRICK P, who purchase 9,700 shares at the price of $25.68 back on Feb 23. After this action, GELSINGER PATRICK P now owns 18,700 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $249,081 using the latest closing price.

Holthaus Michelle Johnston, the EVP & GM, CCG of Intel Corporation, sale 695 shares at $26.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Holthaus Michelle Johnston is holding 181,039 shares at $18,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +12.71. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Intel Corporation (INTC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.