Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)’s stock price has increased by 7.42 compared to its previous closing price of 47.68. however, the company has experienced a 7.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) Right Now?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) by analysts is $67.25, which is $12.78 above the current market price. The public float for HGV is 101.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of HGV was 648.16K shares.

HGV’s Market Performance

HGV’s stock has seen a 7.39% increase for the week, with a 3.32% rise in the past month and a 16.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.34% for HGV stock, with a simple moving average of 24.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HGV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HGV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HGV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HGV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HGV reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for HGV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to HGV, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

HGV Trading at 14.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGV rose by +7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.38. In addition, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. saw 32.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGV starting from Johnson David William, who purchase 5,150 shares at the price of $48.49 back on Mar 07. After this action, Johnson David William now owns 62,527 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., valued at $249,724 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.12 for the present operating margin

+26.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stands at +9.18. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.