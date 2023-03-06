Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ)’s stock price has decreased by -5.69 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) by analysts is $13.00, The public float for HLBZ is 241.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of HLBZ was 63.02M shares.

HLBZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) has seen a 17.80% increase in the past week, with a -40.52% drop in the past month, and a -33.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.37% for HLBZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.82% for HLBZ stock, with a simple moving average of -70.36% for the last 200 days.

HLBZ Trading at -18.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.35%, as shares sank -39.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLBZ rose by +17.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1627. In addition, Helbiz Inc. saw 10.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLBZ starting from Palella Salvatore, who purchase 650,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Jan 03. After this action, Palella Salvatore now owns 11,228,925 shares of Helbiz Inc., valued at $84,500 using the latest closing price.

Palella Salvatore, the Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz Inc., purchase 1,568,249 shares at $0.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Palella Salvatore is holding 11,147,174 shares at $188,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLBZ

Equity return is now at value 314.40, with -213.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.