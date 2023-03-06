Halliburton Company (HAL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL)’s stock price has increased by 1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 38.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is above average at 22.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Halliburton Company (HAL) is $49.75, which is $10.55 above the current market price. The public float for HAL is 901.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAL on March 06, 2023 was 9.01M shares.

HAL’s Market Performance

The stock of Halliburton Company (HAL) has seen a 5.14% increase in the past week, with a -4.77% drop in the past month, and a 2.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for HAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.84% for HAL stock, with a simple moving average of 13.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAL reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for HAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to HAL, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

HAL Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.83. In addition, Halliburton Company saw -1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Banks Margaret Katherine, who sale 2,769 shares at the price of $38.79 back on Feb 10. After this action, Banks Margaret Katherine now owns 11,856 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $107,410 using the latest closing price.

Beckwith Van H., the EVP, Secretary and CLO of Halliburton Company, sale 4,493 shares at $40.41 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Beckwith Van H. is holding 191,334 shares at $181,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at +7.74. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Halliburton Company (HAL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.