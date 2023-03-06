Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI)’s stock price has increased by 28.57 compared to its previous closing price of 6.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GFAI is $30.00, which is $31.27 above the current market price. The public float for GFAI is 1.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.23% of that float. The average trading volume for GFAI on March 06, 2023 was 211.19K shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI’s stock has seen a 3.93% increase for the week, with a -14.28% drop in the past month and a 12.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.07% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.77% for GFAI stock, with a simple moving average of -26.54% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.33%, as shares sank -12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.02. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 72.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.54 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -15.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.