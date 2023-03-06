Gold Fields Limited (GFI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GFI is 0.85.

The average price predicted by analysts for GFI is $12.13, which is $2.12 above the current price. The public float for GFI is 858.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFI on March 06, 2023 was 5.15M shares.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)’s stock price has increased by 3.54 compared to its previous closing price of 9.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFI’s Market Performance

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has experienced a 6.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.29% drop in the past month, and a -13.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for GFI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.60% for GFI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GFI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15.30 based on the research report published on April 04th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GFI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

GFI Trading at -11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -14.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.04. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw -6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.51 for the present operating margin

+41.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Limited stands at +18.81. The total capital return value is set at 25.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.00. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Limited (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 37.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.30. Total debt to assets is 20.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.