Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOL is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOL is $5.21, which is $2.87 above the current price. The public float for GOL is 167.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOL on March 06, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

GOL) stock’s latest price update

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL)’s stock price has increased by 27.43 compared to its previous closing price of 2.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 19.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GOL’s Market Performance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has experienced a 19.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.41% drop in the past month, and a -15.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.04% for GOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.33% for GOL stock, with a simple moving average of -25.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GOL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GOL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $4 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOL reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

GOL Trading at -3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -14.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL rose by +18.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw -1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.22 for the present operating margin

-20.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -97.15. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with -29.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.