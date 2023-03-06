General Motors Company (GM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of General Motors Company (GM) has seen a 4.67% increase in the past week, with a 4.35% gain in the past month, and a 1.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for GM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.02% for GM stock, with a simple moving average of 10.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Right Now?

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for General Motors Company (GM) is $47.40, which is $7.85 above the current market price. The public float for GM is 1.35B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GM on March 06, 2023 was 14.77M shares.

GM) stock’s latest price update

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)’s stock price has increased by 3.74 compared to its previous closing price of 39.53. However, the company has experienced a 4.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $46 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GM reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for GM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

GM Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.99. In addition, General Motors Company saw 21.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Johnson Gerald, who sale 15,743 shares at the price of $42.65 back on Feb 09. After this action, Johnson Gerald now owns 71,209 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $671,439 using the latest closing price.

Carlisle Stephen K., the Executive Vice President of General Motors Company, sale 18,000 shares at $41.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Carlisle Stephen K. is holding 46,170 shares at $755,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +6.34. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, General Motors Company (GM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.