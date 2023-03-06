Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has gone down by -5.21% for the week, with a 3.20% rise in the past month and a 27.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.94% for GNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.49% for GNK stock, with a simple moving average of 9.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Right Now?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GNK is at 1.10.

The public float for GNK is 39.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.98% of that float. The average trading volume for GNK on March 06, 2023 was 913.87K shares.

GNK) stock’s latest price update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK)’s stock price has decreased by -6.13 compared to its previous closing price of 19.58. however, the company has experienced a -5.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Genco Posts an Earnings Miss. A Bigger Dividend Is Still Ahead.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNK reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for GNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GNK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

GNK Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.69. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw 19.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from WOBENSMITH JOHN C, who sale 14,164 shares at the price of $19.40 back on Feb 27. After this action, WOBENSMITH JOHN C now owns 431,024 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $274,765 using the latest closing price.

Zafolias Apostolos, the Chief Financial Officer of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 2,266 shares at $19.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Zafolias Apostolos is holding 23,152 shares at $43,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.92 for the present operating margin

+36.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stands at +29.53. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.