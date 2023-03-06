FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.93 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. However, the company has experienced a 13.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FOXO is 16.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FOXO on March 06, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

FOXO’s Market Performance

The stock of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has seen a 13.06% increase in the past week, with a -40.75% drop in the past month, and a 27.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.47% for FOXO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.12% for FOXO stock, with a simple moving average of -86.37% for the last 200 days.

FOXO Trading at 7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.70%, as shares sank -46.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO rose by +13.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7832. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw 68.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FOXO Technologies Inc. stands at +78.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.