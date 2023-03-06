Ford Motor Company (F) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ford Motor Company (F) is $13.64, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for F is 3.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of F on March 06, 2023 was 63.55M shares.

F) stock’s latest price update

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)’s stock price has increased by 4.22 compared to its previous closing price of 12.55. however, the company has experienced a 10.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/23 that Ford to Restart F-150 Lightning EV Production in Mid-March

F’s Market Performance

F’s stock has risen by 10.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.35% and a quarterly drop of -1.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Ford Motor Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.80% for F stock, with a simple moving average of 4.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $13 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to F, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

F Trading at 8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F rose by +10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.73. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw 18.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who sale 79,921 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Mar 03. After this action, FARLEY JR JAMES D now owns 1,638,667 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $1,027,840 using the latest closing price.

Lawler John T., the Vice President, CFO of Ford Motor Company, sale 29,821 shares at $13.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Lawler John T. is holding 443,683 shares at $389,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ford Motor Company (F) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.