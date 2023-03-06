Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC)’s stock price has increased by 7.24 compared to its previous closing price of 19.20. However, the company has seen a 9.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/04/22 that EV market facing tougher uphill from battery costs than vital mineral shortage

Is It Worth Investing in Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) is $26.00, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for FLNC is 37.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLNC on March 06, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

FLNC’s Market Performance

FLNC stock saw a decrease of 9.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.55% and a quarterly a decrease of 19.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.90% for Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.55% for FLNC stock, with a simple moving average of 32.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FLNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLNC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLNC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for FLNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLNC, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

FLNC Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC rose by +9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.82. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc. saw 20.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNC starting from Fehr Dennis, who sale 15,576 shares at the price of $18.64 back on Sep 14. After this action, Fehr Dennis now owns 30,590 shares of Fluence Energy Inc., valued at $290,405 using the latest closing price.

Fehr Dennis, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Fluence Energy Inc., sale 120,000 shares at $19.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Fehr Dennis is holding 30,590 shares at $2,318,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.40 for the present operating margin

-1.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluence Energy Inc. stands at -8.72. Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.