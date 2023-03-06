Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX)’s stock price has increased by 2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 22.90. However, the company has experienced a 1.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/17/22 that These Stock Picks Will Benefit From More U.S. Jobs, Investments

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Right Now?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLEX is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FLEX is $28.14, which is $3.41 above the current price. The public float for FLEX is 450.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on March 06, 2023 was 4.84M shares.

FLEX’s Market Performance

The stock of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has seen a 1.56% increase in the past week, with a -3.66% drop in the past month, and a 7.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for FLEX stock, with a simple moving average of 22.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $24 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLEX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for FLEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Cross Research gave a rating of “Buy” to FLEX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

FLEX Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.66. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Tan Kwang Hooi, who sale 3,483 shares at the price of $22.81 back on Mar 01. After this action, Tan Kwang Hooi now owns 131,002 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $79,463 using the latest closing price.

Sidelinger Rebecca, the Group President of Flex Ltd., sale 11,221 shares at $23.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Sidelinger Rebecca is holding 114,164 shares at $261,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+7.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +3.59. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.