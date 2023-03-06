First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.39.

The public float for FSLR is 101.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.48% of that float. The average trading volume for FSLR on March 06, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has increased by 6.00 compared to its previous closing price of 198.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/01/23 that First Solar Shows ‘Dramatic’ Benefits of Inflation Reduction Act. The Stock Is Shining.

FSLR’s Market Performance

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has seen a 29.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.63% gain in the past month and a 21.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.38% for FSLR stock, with a simple moving average of 66.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $250 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSLR reach a price target of $157, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for FSLR stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FSLR, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

FSLR Trading at 26.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +24.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +29.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +234.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.00. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 40.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from KENNEDY R CRAIG, who sale 600 shares at the price of $125.68 back on Oct 17. After this action, KENNEDY R CRAIG now owns 18,888 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $75,408 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY R CRAIG, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 600 shares at $134.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that KENNEDY R CRAIG is holding 19,185 shares at $80,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.93 for the present operating margin

+2.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.