First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for AG is 267.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. On March 06, 2023, AG’s average trading volume was 6.12M shares.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has increased by 4.14 compared to its previous closing price of 6.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has seen a 9.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -19.56% decline in the past month and a -29.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for AG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.01% for AG stock, with a simple moving average of -18.57% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.96. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -21.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

To wrap up, the performance of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.