FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FNGR stock has gone down by -7.06%, with a monthly decline of -58.15% and a quarterly plunge of -64.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.48% for FingerMotion Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -39.59% for FNGR stock, with a simple moving average of -48.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FNGR is 0.84.

The public float for FNGR is 19.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNGR on March 06, 2023 was 163.73K shares.

FNGR) stock’s latest price update

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR)’s stock price has increased by 8.21 compared to its previous closing price of 1.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FNGR Trading at -51.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.24%, as shares sank -55.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR fell by -6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4145. In addition, FingerMotion Inc. saw -46.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNGR starting from Shen Martin Chung-Wen, who purchase 4,806 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Apr 27. After this action, Shen Martin Chung-Wen now owns 705,000 shares of FingerMotion Inc., valued at $9,708 using the latest closing price.

Shen Martin Chung-Wen, the CEO of FingerMotion Inc., purchase 194 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Shen Martin Chung-Wen is holding 700,194 shares at $392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Equity return is now at value -121.50, with -54.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.