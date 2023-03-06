FIGS Inc. (FIGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.01 compared to its previous closing price of 6.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -27.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Figs Stock Plunges as Revenue Forecast Is Cut. Analysts Cite ‘Supply-Chain Chaos.’

Is It Worth Investing in FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) Right Now?

FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FIGS is $8.82, which is $2.61 above the current price. The public float for FIGS is 120.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIGS on March 06, 2023 was 3.71M shares.

FIGS’s Market Performance

FIGS’s stock has seen a -27.95% decrease for the week, with a -33.21% drop in the past month and a -17.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.30% for FIGS Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.40% for FIGS stock, with a simple moving average of -25.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIGS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FIGS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FIGS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $8 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIGS reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for FIGS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

FIGS Trading at -20.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -31.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -27.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, FIGS Inc. saw -3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Turenshine Daniella, who sale 13,668 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Dec 02. After this action, Turenshine Daniella now owns 373,530 shares of FIGS Inc., valued at $105,380 using the latest closing price.

Turenshine Daniella, the Chief Financial Officer of FIGS Inc., sale 13,455 shares at $11.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Turenshine Daniella is holding 387,198 shares at $159,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FIGS Inc. (FIGS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.