Exelon Corporation (EXC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EXC is 991.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of EXC was 7.09M shares.

EXC) stock’s latest price update

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC)’s stock price has increased by 2.48 compared to its previous closing price of 40.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

EXC’s Market Performance

Exelon Corporation (EXC) has seen a 0.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.17% decline in the past month and a 0.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for EXC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.18% for EXC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXC reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for EXC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EXC, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

EXC Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.28. In addition, Exelon Corporation saw -4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Anthony John Tyler, who sale 4,451 shares at the price of $47.49 back on May 18. After this action, Anthony John Tyler now owns 0 shares of Exelon Corporation, valued at $211,378 using the latest closing price.

Souza Fabian, the SVP & Corporate Controller of Exelon Corporation, sale 21,400 shares at $47.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Souza Fabian is holding 2,337 shares at $1,018,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exelon Corporation (EXC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.