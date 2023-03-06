Examining the Volatility of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) Stock

The stock of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has gone down by -6.55% for the week, with a 9.91% rise in the past month and a 6.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.50% for ZIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.02% for ZIM stock, with a simple moving average of -33.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Right Now?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZIM is $19.48, which is $5.66 above the current price. The public float for ZIM is 80.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZIM on March 06, 2023 was 4.12M shares.

ZIM) stock’s latest price update

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 22.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30.40 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $26.50. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

ZIM Trading at 14.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM fell by -6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.43. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw 30.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.02 for the present operating margin

+56.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at +43.25. Equity return is now at value 118.80, with 51.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.