Examining the Volatility of Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) Stock

The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has gone down by -0.76% for the week, with a -2.22% drop in the past month and a -25.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.60% for AR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.83% for AR stock, with a simple moving average of -21.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Right Now?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AR is 3.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AR is $37.47, which is $9.93 above the current price. The public float for AR is 263.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AR on March 06, 2023 was 6.20M shares.

AR) stock’s latest price update

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR)’s stock price has increased by 3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 26.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to AR, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

AR Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.77. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw -11.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Keenan W Howard JR, who sale 779,755 shares at the price of $31.34 back on Dec 07. After this action, Keenan W Howard JR now owns 4,000,000 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $24,435,884 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 220,245 shares at $31.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 4,779,755 shares at $6,862,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.86 for the present operating margin

+51.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corporation stands at +21.69. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.