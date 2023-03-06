Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s (STWD) Stock

The stock of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has seen a 7.51% increase in the past week, with a -3.14% drop in the past month, and a -2.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for STWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.44% for STWD stock, with a simple moving average of -2.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is above average at 7.18x. The 36-month beta value for STWD is also noteworthy at 1.64.

The public float for STWD is 292.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume of STWD on March 06, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

STWD) stock’s latest price update

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD)’s stock price has increased by 5.43 compared to its previous closing price of 19.66. but the company has seen a 7.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/05/22 that Starwood Limits Investor Redemptions From Real Estate Fund

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STWD reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for STWD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to STWD, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

STWD Trading at 4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD rose by +7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.00. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc. saw 13.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from Sossen Andrew Jay, who sale 18,155 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Nov 15. After this action, Sossen Andrew Jay now owns 275,726 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc., valued at $383,323 using the latest closing price.

Sossen Andrew Jay, the COO and General Counsel of Starwood Property Trust Inc., sale 33,750 shares at $24.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Sossen Andrew Jay is holding 293,881 shares at $818,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.