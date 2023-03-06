Evaluating the Impact of -7.74 Increase on Inpixon’s (INPX) Stock

The stock of Inpixon (INPX) has seen a -37.37% decrease in the past week, with a -29.67% drop in the past month, and a -67.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.69% for INPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.27% for INPX stock, with a simple moving average of -87.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.70.

The public float for INPX is 14.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of INPX was 2.82M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)’s stock price has decreased by -7.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.93. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -37.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INPX Trading at -38.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.86%, as shares sank -27.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -36.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1020. In addition, Inpixon saw -49.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Equity return is now at value -181.50, with -85.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inpixon (INPX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.