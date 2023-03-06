Evaluating the Impact of -1.34 Increase on Weibo Corporation’s (WB) Stock

The stock of Weibo Corporation (WB) has seen a -6.68% decrease in the past week, with a -24.03% drop in the past month, and a 20.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for WB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.35% for WB stock, with a simple moving average of 0.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 73.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Weibo Corporation (WB) by analysts is $24.78, which is $6.02 above the current market price. The public float for WB is 139.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of WB was 1.56M shares.

WB) stock’s latest price update

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 19.39. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/21 that Chinese Social-Media Giant Weibo Drops in Hong Kong Market Debut

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WB, setting the target price at $37.50 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

WB Trading at -9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -24.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB fell by -6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.76. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw 0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+78.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corporation stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corporation (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 72.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.10. Total debt to assets is 33.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.10.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Weibo Corporation (WB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.