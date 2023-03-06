Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) by analysts is $4.58, which is $2.72 above the current market price. The public float for EOSE is 68.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.82% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of EOSE was 2.82M shares.

EOSE) stock’s latest price update

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE)’s stock price has increased by 9.41 compared to its previous closing price of 1.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EOSE’s Market Performance

EOSE’s stock has fallen by -9.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.40% and a quarterly rise of 75.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.84% for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.45% for EOSE stock, with a simple moving average of 11.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOSE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EOSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EOSE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EOSE, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

EOSE Trading at 25.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.37%, as shares surge +39.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOSE fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6805. In addition, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. saw 25.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOSE starting from Stidolph Russell Monoki, who purchase 79,850 shares at the price of $1.24 back on Nov 10. After this action, Stidolph Russell Monoki now owns 160,310 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., valued at $99,166 using the latest closing price.

Mastrangelo Joe, the Chief Executive Officer of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., purchase 65,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Mastrangelo Joe is holding 403,727 shares at $74,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2263.75 for the present operating margin

-911.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stands at -2701.52. Equity return is now at value 318.00, with -195.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.