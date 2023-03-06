Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has increased by 5.19 compared to its previous closing price of 217.16. but the company has seen a 8.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/08/23 that Enphase Gives Bright Outlook Amid U.S. Solar Slump

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 79.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56.

The public float for ENPH is 132.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ENPH was 4.10M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stock saw an increase of 8.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.32% and a quarterly increase of -27.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.92% for ENPH stock, with a simple moving average of -9.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $282. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to ENPH, setting the target price at $238 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

ENPH Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.95. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -13.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from RANHOFF DAVID A, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $203.25 back on Feb 21. After this action, RANHOFF DAVID A now owns 97,102 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $1,524,357 using the latest closing price.

Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, the President & CEO of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 36,327 shares at $327.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan is holding 1,131,459 shares at $11,902,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.05. Equity return is now at value 71.70, with 15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.