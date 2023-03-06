Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has gone down by -0.97% for the week, with a -1.82% drop in the past month and a -10.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for ELV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.05% for ELV stock, with a simple moving average of -3.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) Right Now?

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) by analysts is $580.16, which is $108.94 above the current market price. The public float for ELV is 236.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ELV was 1.07M shares.

ELV) stock’s latest price update

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 470.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Elevance Health Revenue Lifted by Higher Premiums

Analysts’ Opinion of ELV

The stock of Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has gone down by -0.97% for the week, with a -1.82% drop in the past month and a -10.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.93% for ELV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.05% for ELV stock, with a simple moving average of -3.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ELV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $575 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELV reach a price target of $580, previously predicting the price at $490. The rating they have provided for ELV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

ELV Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $481.20. In addition, Elevance Health Inc. saw -8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc. stands at +3.85. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.