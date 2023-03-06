DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV): A Technical Analysis

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is $35.33, which is $8.72 above the current market price. The public float for DV is 163.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DV on March 06, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

DV) stock’s latest price update

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has decreased by -4.44 compared to its previous closing price of 27.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DV’s Market Performance

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has seen a 0.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.90% decline in the past month and a -2.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for DV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.97% for DV stock, with a simple moving average of 4.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $29 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to DV, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

DV Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.23. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 20.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Eddleman Julie, who sale 300 shares at the price of $26.93 back on Feb 21. After this action, Eddleman Julie now owns 127,315 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $8,079 using the latest closing price.

Allais Nicola T, the Chief Financial Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 5,907 shares at $27.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Allais Nicola T is holding 54,092 shares at $164,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.95 for the present operating margin

+74.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +8.81. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.