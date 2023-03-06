DLocal Limited (DLO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 42.37x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DLocal Limited (DLO) by analysts is $19.45, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for DLO is 146.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.81% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of DLO was 1.35M shares.

DLO) stock’s latest price update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 15.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/21 that DLocal, the Week’s Only IPO, Makes Its Debut

DLO’s Market Performance

DLocal Limited (DLO) has experienced a 1.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.50% drop in the past month, and a 3.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for DLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.07% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of -29.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLO reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for DLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

New Street gave a rating of “Neutral” to DLO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

DLO Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.88. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.