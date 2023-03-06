Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) has seen a -4.75% decrease in the past week, with a -18.85% drop in the past month, and a 7.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for DESP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.74% for DESP stock, with a simple moving average of -15.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) by analysts is $9.92, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for DESP is 59.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On March 06, 2023, the average trading volume of DESP was 397.06K shares.

DESP) stock’s latest price update

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP)’s stock price has decreased by -5.37 compared to its previous closing price of 6.14. However, the company has experienced a -4.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DESP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DESP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DESP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DESP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on August 26th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DESP reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for DESP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DESP, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

DESP Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DESP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -22.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DESP fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, Despegar.com Corp. saw 13.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DESP

Equity return is now at value 90.50, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.