Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is 2.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DQ is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is $60.16, which is $9.57 above the current market price. The public float for DQ is 68.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. On March 06, 2023, DQ’s average trading volume was 1.38M shares.

DQ) stock’s latest price update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ)’s stock price has increased by 6.64 compared to its previous closing price of 48.78. However, the company has experienced a 16.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DQ’s Market Performance

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has experienced a 16.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.24% rise in the past month, and a -8.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for DQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.99% for DQ stock, with a simple moving average of -3.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $70 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

DQ Trading at 19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +16.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.38. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 34.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +40.36. Equity return is now at value 46.80, with 29.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.