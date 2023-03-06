CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.92 compared to its previous closing price of 2.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) is $2.83, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for CTMX is 65.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTMX on March 06, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

CTMX’s Market Performance

CTMX’s stock has seen a -3.37% decrease for the week, with a -19.79% drop in the past month and a 21.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.27% for CTMX stock, with a simple moving average of 19.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTMX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CTMX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CTMX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $2.60 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTMX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for CTMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTMX, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

CTMX Trading at -10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -22.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTMX fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. saw 29.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTMX starting from McCarthy Sean A., who sale 14,911 shares at the price of $1.42 back on Jul 20. After this action, McCarthy Sean A. now owns 290,942 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc., valued at $21,206 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Amy C., the EVP, Chief Development Officer of CytomX Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,463 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Peterson Amy C. is holding 62,690 shares at $10,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.42 for the present operating margin

+91.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stands at -120.17. Equity return is now at value -166.30, with -34.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.