Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.91% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CRKN is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 16.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.88% of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on March 06, 2023 was 5.60M shares.

CRKN’s Market Performance

CRKN stock saw a decrease of -2.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.81% and a quarterly a decrease of 23.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.49% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.87% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -47.91% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares sank -25.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2746. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw 37.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

The total capital return value is set at -294.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -846.72. Equity return is now at value -347.80, with -224.90 for asset returns.

Based on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.